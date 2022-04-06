Sri Lankan President revoked State of Emergency

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on April 05 revoked a State of Emergency, as the island nation continue to stare at the countrywide protests over the severe economic crisis. Earlier, Rajapaksa had announced an Emergency in the country to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order." Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation.