Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy on April 03 apprehended 12 Indian fishermen along with one boat near Delft Island. Sri Lankan Navy has held Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters. “Fishermen are struggling to carry on with fishing activities in the waters along international maritime border as Sri Lankan Navy intensified patrolling along border to rein in its nationals escaping to India,” CR Senthilvel, State Secretary, Sea Workers Union, Rameswaram. “Intensified deployment of the Sri Lankan Navy personnel have made us fearful they might catch us at the international maritime border. We want the Sri Lankan crisis to end so that we can peacefully carry on with our fishing activities,” said a fisherman.