Sri Lanka People stage protest against Rajapaksa govt amid economic crisis

Sri Lankans on April 04 staged a protest over the government's failure to address the deepening economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 08.