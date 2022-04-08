Sri Lanka needs support from neighbouring countries without ulterior motives: Roshan Mahanama

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama on April 08 urged the neighbouring countries to help Sri Lanka without ulterior motive. “We need to have the support of countries like India. India has always been an elder brother. We have good relations with Pakistan and to an extent, with China. We need support from all of them. But, don't lookout for an ulterior motive” said Sri Lankan Cricketer. “We have been suffering for the last 74 years or so as they (Sri Lankan Government) have only been focussing on how they can remain in power rather than looking after people. For solutions, they need to start talking to international agencies like IMF,” he added.