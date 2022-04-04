Sri Lanka Nationwide curfew lifted amid economic crisis

Three-day nationwide curfew imposed in Sri Lanka lifted on April 04. The island country is facing worst economic crisis. People expressed their dissatisfaction with the current regime. The Island country is facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to food, fuel, power shortage. Amid rising public anger against the government, Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet Ministers resign. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka leading to unpredictable consequences for the locals.