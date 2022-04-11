Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa appeals to world leaders to help country amid crisis

While speaking on bringing no-confidence motion against the Sri Lankan government amid the economic crisis, Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka and Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa, on April 11 in Colombo, appealed all the world leaders and institutions to help the country.“It's an organic uprising. We'll use all methods available through constitutional procedures to achieve the expectations of the people. I appeal to all world leaders, institutions to help Sri Lanka and provide us with maximum amount of support,” the LoP said.