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Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

Sri Lanka Has Never Been This Close From Ahmedabad To Colombo In Just 3 Hours!

For years, Sri Lanka has been one of the most loved international destinations for Indian travellers — a land where ancient heritage, breathtaking coastlines, lush tea estates and vibrant culture come together to create an unforgettable experience. Now, that journey has become easier than ever. With FitsAir's new direct Ahmedabad–Colombo service reducing travel time from nearly eight hours to just three, Sri Lanka gets closer than ever before for travellers from Gujarat. As India continues to be Sri Lanka's largest tourism market, this new connection is expected to further strengthen the growing travel, tourism and cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations

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For years, Sri Lanka has been one of the most loved international destinations for Indian travellers — a land where ancient heritage, breathtaking coastlines, lush tea estates and vibrant culture come together to create an unforgettable experience. Now, that journey has become easier than ever. With FitsAir's new direct Ahmedabad–Colombo service reducing travel time from nearly eight hours to just three, Sri Lanka gets closer than ever before for travellers from Gujarat. As India continues to be Sri Lanka's largest tourism market, this new connection is expected to further strengthen the growing travel, tourism and cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations

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