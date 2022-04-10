Sri Lanka economic crisis: Indian products being loaded for distribution to people of Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka is facing a serious financial crisis, India has step up to support its neighbouring country to overcome the dire situation. Vegetables and daily ration items from various Indian brands being moved for distribution to several parts of Colombo on April 10. Notably, Sri Lanka is facing a severe crisis which led to the skyrocketing of goods prices. India has emerged as a saviour amidst the Sri Lanka crisis.