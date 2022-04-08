Sri Lanka crisis People forced to buy food products at exorbitant rates

The economic crisis continues to deepen in Sri Lanka. The prices of food products have skyrocketed. People queued up outside stores to buy milk powder. As per the claims of a resident, milk powder is selling at a price as high as LKR 800. Widespread demonstrations continue as people ask for corrective measures for the crisis. In the ongoing economic crisis, India continues to send humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.