Sri Lanka Crisis: India always stood by Sri Lanka, no refugee crisis right now, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka and is monitoring the developments in the island nation adding that there is no refugee crisis now. “We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help, and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem; we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now,” said Jaishankar upon his arrival in Kerala as part of intensifying the BJP’s efforts to make gains in South India.