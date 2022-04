Sri Lanka crisis: Bank employee's union protests demanding restructuring of state banks

Amid economic crisis, Bank of Ceylon employee's union staged a protest on April 06, demanding restructuring of state banks. The island country is reeling under the sever economic crisis. While speaking to ANI, Senior Vice President of the bank's employee union, Anupa Nandula said that, “We need democratic reform. Demand to instantly dissolve the Parliament and hold an election.”