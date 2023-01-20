Sri Lanka conveys ‘profound gratitude’ to PM Modi Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to EAM Jaishankar

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Friday conveyed Sri Lanka's profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, EAM S Jaishankar and the people of India for assisting Sri Lanka in the face of the economic crisis by providing support amounting to USD 4 billion. "We are experiencing our most serious economic crisis. It is no exaggeration to say that it was for the most part, the enormous support amounting to USD 4 billion worth of credit line provided by India for the import of essential goods as well as other humanitarian assistance that we were able to regain some level of financial and economic stability," Sabry said on Friday in a press conference in Sri Lanka alongside his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. "For this on behalf of the Sri Lankan president, the government and the citizens of Sri Lanka, I convey our profound gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, the Indian government, Jaishankar and to the people of India," the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said.