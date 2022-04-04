Sri Lanka calling for pathbreaking wholesale change LoP Sajith Premadasa

Amid the economic crisis in the country, Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa on April 04 said that the country is calling for wholesale change. “It's a melodrama that is being enacted to dupe the people of our country. It's not a genuine effort towards bringing some sort of relief to the people of our country. It's an exercise in fooling the people,” Premadasa said. “Whole country is calling for wholesale change. What we ask for is a pathbreaking wholesale change that brings about relief to the country, not relief to politicians, not a game of musical chairs where politicians exchange their position,” he added.