Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's blood is following Yasin Malik: Nirmal Khanna

Wife of late IAF officer Ravi Khanna, Nirmal Khanna when asked about receiving justice in the case of her husband murder, said that Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's blood is following Yasin Malik. “Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's blood is following him. He will not be spared even in that case. 'Blood for Blood, Death for Death'. I am waiting. We will also get justice,” said Nirmal Khanna on May 19. Squadron leader Ravi Khanna was allegedly killed by Malik in 1990.