Spurned lover sets Indore building ablaze arrested in Madhya Pradesh

After facing rejection, spurned lover lit a scooter of a woman in Indore on May 07. 7 persons were killed, and many injured after the fire gutted the entire building in no time. However, Indore Police arrested the perpetrators of incident on May 08. Sister of the woman, whose scooter was set ablaze by accused Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit, slapped him before Police.