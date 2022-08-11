Spotify announces its latest podcast with Sonu Sood

Spotify announced its latest podcast, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ at an event in Mumbai. Sonu Sood is lending his voice to the character and was present at the event. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with stylish shades. ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ will be based on author Amit Khan’s series ‘Hamladar Commander Saxena’. The captivating thriller will be voiced by Sonu himself. The episodes will be available starting August 15 on Spotify.