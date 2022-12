Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays Table Tennis with young players

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated a Table Tennis event in Varanasi on December 11. During the ceremony, Anurag Thakur played table tennis with the players. The Union Minister also interacted with the young players and encouraged them. Yesterday also, Anurag Thakur was seen playing cricket during the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' friendly match in Varanasi.