Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally’

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 03 launched a nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally’ in Delhi. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Meenakashi Lekhi also joined the cycle rally.