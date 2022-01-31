Spituk Gustor festival 2022 brightens Ladakh with colours

Despite the challenging weather conditions prevailing in Ladakh, the cultural and traditional heritage of the place continued in full swing. Scores of devotees flocked to Spituk Monastery to witness the yearly enchanting colourful festival ‘Spituk Gustor’. Colourful mask dance (Chams) performed by the monks of the monastery in their best robes depicting different deities such Mahakala (Gonbo), Paldan Lhamo (Shridevi), White Mahakala, Protector Deity counted as the main attraction of the festival.