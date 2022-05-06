Spirit of everyone's efforts is mantra for rapid development: PM Modi at JITO Connect 2022 summit

Addressing the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s – JITO Connect 2022 summit through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 06 said that the spirit of everyone's efforts is the mantra of rapid development in the elixir of freedom. “The spirit of everyone's efforts is the mantra of rapid development in the elixir of freedom. In the coming 3 days, efforts of all of you that development should be in every direction, it should be all-pervading, not even the last person of the society should be left behind, may your summit strengthen this feeling,” PM Modi added.