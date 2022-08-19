Spider-Man mod that replaced in-game pride flags removed by major modding sites

A project that cut the in-game pride flags from the recently-released PC port of Marvel's 'Spider-Man Remastered' has been removed by two of the biggest online sites for PC game mods, NexusMods and ModDB. According to The Verge, NexusMods, in a blog post explained that the mod was uploaded to its site by a brand new account with no modding history, which the site's administrators suspect is a secondary account for one of the site's users, a 'sock puppet' account.