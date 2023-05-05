Spending 500 crores on Caste-based Census will be misuse of money: Advocate Dinu Kumar

Petitioner, Advocate Dinu Kumar on May 04 reacted to Patna High Court’s stay to Caste-based Census. He said that spending 500 crores on Caste-based Census will be a misuse of money. While talking to media persons, Dinu Kumar said, “INR 500 crore will be spent on the caste census, which will be a misuse of money. That’s why the court has agreed that this policy is against the constitution, statute and census Act of 1948...” The Patna High Court on May 04 put an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar. On May 03, the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.