Speed accuracy important in Digital News Agency Prasar Bharati DG

The Director General of Prasar Bharati News Service, Samir Kumar expressed his happiness over the completion of three years of its Digital Platform service and one year of daily magazine, and said that the speed and accuracy are important in Digital News Agency. “When we talk about the Digital News Agency, then speed and accuracy are very important. No one is untouched by today's digital world. But somewhere Digital Media is inherent in fake news. We have to broadcast every news error-free,” he added.