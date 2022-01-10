Specs for Moto G Stylus (2022) leaked

Motorola has been working on Moto G Stylus (2022) and this model has had several leaks. Leaked renders were already out last month, and now a pretty complete spec list has been outed. According to GSM Arena, a source suggests, the Moto G Stylus (2022) will have a 6.78-inch 1080x2460 IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4 or 6GB of RAM (depending on the model) and 128 GB of expandable storage. For selfies you get a 16 MP fixed focus shooter probably made by Omnivision. The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging, unsurprisingly a stylus (which can be docked inside the device), a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a single bottom-firing speaker The handset is said to launch running Android 11, even though Android 12 has been out for months.