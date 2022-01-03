Specially-abled World Chess Champion Malika Handa questions Punjab government for failed promises

Seven-time national deaf Chess Champion Malika Handa has slammed the Punjab Government in an angry rant on social media. Handa was furious at promises made to her about cash rewards and a job opportunity not being fulfiled. Handa posted a video expressing her frustration on Twitter. She captioned the post, "I m very feeling Hurt 31 Dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial. Now He said Punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have a policy for deaf sports."