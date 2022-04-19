Special CP Dependra Pathak visits violence-hit area in Jahangirpuri to take stock of situation

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak on April 19 visited the violence-hit area in Jahangirpuri to take stock of situation. “The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner. Can't reveal the matter of investigation (on PFI involvement). The investigation is in its initial phase,” Dependra Pathak told media persons.