Special cell, investigative teams probing recovery of IEDs: Delhi Police Commissioner

Speaking about the recovered suspected bag of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Old Seemapuri, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on February 18 in Delhi informed that the special cell and the investigative teams are working on the matter. He also said that the teams are probing the forward and backward linkages if any.“Special cell and investigative teams are on it. We're probing forward and backward linkages. We're trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local or foreign network. I cannot reveal any further details, it may hamper the probe,” Delhi Police Commissioner said.