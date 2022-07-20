Search icon
Speaker Om Birla recognises Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 19 recognised Rahul Shewale as the floor leader of the party in the lower house. This came after 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, requested the Speaker for the change. Speaking to ANI Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Shewale said, “Many MPs were upset with the work of the internal group leader Vinayak Raut so we had written to the Speaker to change the group leader. The Speaker will take action on this. Our chief whip will be the same, there will be no change.”

