Spanish PM Sánchez FM likely to visit India this year

Ambassador of Spain to India José Maria Ridao on May 13 said that they are working on the visit of Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares and PM Pedro Sánchez which is likely to be happen this year. In an interaction with ANI, Ridao said, “We're working on the visit of Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares and PM Pedro Sánchez. We still have to work a little bit. We're trying to find dates and will try to have these two visits this year.”