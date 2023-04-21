SpaceX Starship explodes during test flight All you need to know about Elon Musks Starship

SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded minutes after launching on an uncrewed test flight, a fiery ending for the inaugural flight of a vehicle which was supposed to be the gamechanger in the world of space. Despite the unsuccessful launch, Elon Musk says company learned much from the flight of vehicle that is core to deep-space ambitions