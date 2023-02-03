Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites on 200th Falcon 9 rocket flight | Space | DNA India

SpaceX launched 53 of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on its Falcon 9 rocket. It marked the 200th flight of the workhorse rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a short delay. Powered by a first stage booster on its fifth mission, the rocket ascended smoothly through the early morning darkness and shed its first stage about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after lift-off.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.