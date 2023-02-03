SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites on 200th Falcon 9 rocket flight | Space | DNA India

SpaceX launched 53 of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on its Falcon 9 rocket. It marked the 200th flight of the workhorse rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a short delay. Powered by a first stage booster on its fifth mission, the rocket ascended smoothly through the early morning darkness and shed its first stage about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after lift-off.