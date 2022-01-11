SP will bring goons, criminals to win UP polls: KP Maurya

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a dig at Samajwadi Party on January 11 said that inducting Imran Masood into Samajwadi Party is clear that they will bring goons to win polls. “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Lord Krishna, claiming religion as superstition has hurt the sentiments of people. I want him to apologise... By inducting Imran Masood into SP, their intention is clear that they will bring goons, criminals to win polls,” said UP Dy CM KP Maurya.