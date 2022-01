SP’s ideology is expanding, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna Yadav joining BJP

Reacting to his relative Aparna Yadav joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on January 19 congratulated her and said that the Samajwadi Party’s ideology is expanding. While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding. Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her.”