SP candidate Yogesh Verma continues to keep eye on EMV strong room in Meerut

Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur Assembly Constituency in Meerut, Yogesh Verma and party workers continue to keep a strict vigil at the strong room in Meerut to foil nefarious attempt of mishandling of the machine. “Samajwadi Party Chief has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room and other movements around it. BJP showed a fake exit poll, to scam the people. Our people are standing within 200 meters of strong rooms to keep a watch,” said Yogesh Verma on March 09.