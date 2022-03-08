Sony Xperia 10 IV new leaks show familiar design

Sony's Xperia 10 lineup has been going on for over three years and a new model may arrive this year. As per GSM Arena, Xperia 10 IV have been leaked which depict a familiar design to the outgoing Xperia 10 III with a tall and narrow 6-inch flat OLED screen and triple camera around the back. The phone's listed dimension comes in at 153.3 x 67.3 x 8.4mm and it features a flat side compared to the more rounded ones on its predecessor. We can also spot a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. According to GSM Arena, the phone will offer stereo speakers, the same Snapdragon 690 chipset and a 4,000 mAh battery. The 10 IV will retain the headphone jack while details on its camera setup are not provided. Xperia 10 IV is said to arrive in Black, White, Mint Green, and Berry Blue colours with a starting price of AED 1,100 which rounds out to USD 300.