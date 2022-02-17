Sony LinkBuds arrive with new intriguing design

Japanese tech giant Sony has just launched its LinkBuds TWS earbuds with a rather intriguing design. As per GSM Arena, the unique open ring solution promises to let users wear those all day long. Additionally, the company claims a premium audio experience, lots of smarts and a decent price tag for the new gadget. The LinkBuds still offer in-call noise cancellation for placing phone calls over them with minimal distractions. A feature called Wide Area Tap promises to enable easier gestures. Sony will start selling LinkBuds in Black and White this month.