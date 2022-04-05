Sonia Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary

Congress Interim-President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary on April 05. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Adhir Rajan Chowdhury also paid their tribute. Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India’s greatest Dalit icons, who fought for the rights of the underprivileged.