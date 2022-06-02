Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on June 02. Speaking to ANI, party’s General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed about the same and informed that she has a mild fever and isolated herself. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is,” he added.