Sonia Gandhi speaks to Lalu Yadav amid trouble in Bihar grand alliance

Amid trouble in the grand alliance of the Opposition in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he had a telephonic conversation with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on October 26. “I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I said, I am fine, your party is an all India party so get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to ruling party) and call a meeting of all people,” he added.