Sonia Gandhi participates in concluding program of Congress’ ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ at Raj Ghat

Congress’ ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ has finally reached Raj Ghat in Delhi on June 01. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi participated in the concluding program. ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ started from Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, reached Delhi after completing the march for more than 1000 KMs. The Congress party has launched ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence.