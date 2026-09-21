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Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi News Court Sets Aside Order Refusing Probe Into Sonia Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Entry

A Delhi Sessions Court has set aside a magistrate court's order that had previously refused to direct a police probe into allegations concerning senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the electoral rolls.

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A Delhi Sessions Court has set aside a magistrate court's order that had previously refused to direct a police probe into allegations concerning senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the electoral rolls.

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