Sonia Gandhi News Court Sets Aside Order Refusing Probe Into Sonia Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Entry
A Delhi Sessions Court has set aside a magistrate court's order that had previously refused to direct a police probe into allegations concerning senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the electoral rolls.
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A Delhi Sessions Court has set aside a magistrate court's order that had previously refused to direct a police probe into allegations concerning senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the electoral rolls.