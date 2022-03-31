Sonia Gandhi meets MK Stalin says will attend new DMK office inauguration function

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament on March 31. MK Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi to inaugurate party’s office. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later in the day.“I just came to say vanakkam. I will see you on Saturday, at the function of the opening of your office,” said Sonia Gandhi to CM MK Stalin.