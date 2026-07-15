Sonam Wangchuk News CJP Announces One Day Mass Hunger Strike In solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially called for a nationwide, one-day mass hunger strike on July 16th in solidarity with renowned innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has entered a highly critical stage. Standing firmly with lakhs of students affected by the massive NEET paper leaks and exam irregularities, Wangchuk has refused food for over 18 days. The CJP's sit-in protest, which has crossed 25 days, demands the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sweeping structural reforms to restore the credibility of India's testing systems.