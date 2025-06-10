Sonam Raghuwanshi News Meghalaya Police Gets 7-Day Custody Of Raja Raghuvanshis Alleged Killers

Meghalaya Police has secured seven-day transit of men arrested for allegedly killing Raja Raghuvanshi. They will be taken to Meghalaya's capital Shillong for further investigation. The trio was allegedly hired by Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, who later surrendered. The couple had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and were reported missing before Raghuvanshi's body was discovered, prompting a CBI investigation demand.