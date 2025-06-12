Sonam Raghuvanshi News Sonam’s Brother Drops Bombshell On Her Relationship With Raj Kushwaha

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Sonam’s Brother Drops Bombshell On Her Relationship With Raj Kushwaha At the residence of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind made a shocking revelation, saying, "Raj Kushwaha always used to call her 'Didi'. For the last three years, Sonam has been tying a rakhi to Raj Kushwaha..." The statement has raised new questions about the nature of Sonam and Raj’s relationship, amid the ongoing murder probe.