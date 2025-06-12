Sonam Raghuvanshi News Sonam’s Brother Believes She Killed Raja Raghuvanshi | Raja Raghuvanshi Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Sonam’s Brother Believes She Killed Raja Raghuvanshi | Raja Raghuvanshi Case At Raja Raghuvanshi's residence, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind made a shocking statement: "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family..." The emotional moment added a dramatic twist to the case, as Govind openly disowned his sister and demanded justice for Raja.