Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Shocking Confession In Raja Raghuvanshi Case: Sources Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, has confessed to her role in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, sources confirmed. The confession came during police interrogation, though it is not admissible in court unless recorded before a magistrate. Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, 21, were arrested earlier this week. Kushwaha reportedly worked at Sonam's family business and maintained a romantic relationship with her. The couple married on May 11 in Indore and left for Meghalaya on May 21. By May 23, both had gone missing. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge on June 2. Sonam resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on June 8, claiming illness, before being arrested. The SIT revealed that three contract killers—Akash, Anand, and Vikash—were sent from Indore to Shillong, as confirmed by CCTV, travel tickets, and Aadhaar IDs. According to police, the killers joined the couple on a trek. Sonam allegedly gave the final signal by shouting “kill him,” after which Raja was attacked and thrown into a gorge. She then allegedly helped hide the body and destroy evidence before fleeing.