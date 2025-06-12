Sonam Raghuvanshi News Sonam 4 Co-Accused Produced In Shillong Court | Raja Raghuvanshi Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Sonam, 4 Co-Accused Produced In Shillong Court | Raja Raghuvanshi Case Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Update: In a major development, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four co-accused were produced before the Shillong Court for a crucial hearing. Meghalaya Police confirmed their appearance as part of the ongoing investigation into Raja's shocking murder. The court proceedings come after days of dramatic twists, confessions, and new evidence. Stay tuned for the latest updates from Meghalaya on this high-profile case.