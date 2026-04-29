Sonam Raghuvanshi News Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Accused Gets Bail Court Flags Police Error

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Accused Gets Bail, Court Flags Police Error In a major setback for investigators, a court in Meghalaya has granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi in a high-profile murder case after finding serious lapses in the arrest process, turning the spotlight on police procedure rather than evidence.