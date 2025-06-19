Sonam Raghuvanshi News Lead Investigator In Raja Raghuvanshi Case Reveals Chilling Details

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Lead Investigator In Raja Raghuvanshi Case Reveals Chilling Details East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem gave a major update in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case after the crime scene recreation. "She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned... All three of them dumped his body," said the top cop. Full details on how Raja was killed and what Sonam's role was in this chilling murder mystery.